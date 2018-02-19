Russell Westbrook Credits Mother for His Risk-Taking Style: ‘She’s My Inspiration’

Russell Westbrook. @rayscorruptedmind

Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has a penchant for being one of the flashiest players in the league — and that’s not even taking into account what he does on the court.

Westbrook has arguably become just as famous for his off-court fashion sense as his tenacity for breaking down defenders on the hardwood. And the baller, whose signature Jordan Why Not Zero.1 sneakers are in stores now for $125, credits his mother for inspiring his standout style.

“She’s always been the one who kept me up with what was going on in style and fashion, she made sure me and my brother and my dad dressed up to par,” Westbrook said in an interview with journalist Rembert Browne.

And the Oklahoma City Thunder player already has plans to pass the same attitude down to the next generation. “My son – he’s definitely gonna be swagged out,” Westbrook said of his son, Noah, who was born last May. “I embrace that ‘why not?’ mentality, not just in basketball, but throughout life. I think a lot of people lack self-confidence. And I want the mind-set behind that message to give kids the confidence that they can do whatever they put their mind to, that they can try different things they typically might not try.”

As for the Why Not Zero.1 model, Westbrook says he’s still digesting the moment. “I’m just really taking it all in, because I never thought all of this would be happening. Sitting down and being able to create something that people will like. I’ll never take any of it for granted.”

