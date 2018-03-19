Roger Federer’s Nike Vapor AM95 ‘Greedy’ Colorway Releases Tuesday

RF x AM95 'Greedy' Nike

Roger Federer debuted his NikeCourt Vapor RF x AM95 “Neon” collaboration ahead of the BNP Paribas Open at California’s Indian Wells Tennis Center, which ended Sunday, and sported the look throughout the tournament. And this week, you can own another Air Max 95-inspired Federer performance style.

On Tuesday, the NikeCourt Vapor RF x AM95 “Greedy” will be available with a $180 retail price tag. (The “Neon” was released initially — and quickly sold out — on March 9.) The look can be picked up via Nike.com and the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.

The “Greedy” colorway changes things up by offering mismatched colors — along with the same suede from the “Neon” — atop the Vapor outsole. The design is meant to honor Federer’s love for the Air Max 95 using colors inspired by the courts where the tennis great continues to collect titles.

This is a change for on-court Federer collaborations, which are typically inspired by the Air Jordan 3. (He pulled off the Vapor 9 x AJ3 for the 2014 U.S. Open and then again in 2017 with the Vapor 9.5 x AJ3.)

Federer revealed the brand-new NikeCourt Air Zoom Vapor 10 ahead of the 2018 Australian Open. His embrace of the Air Max 95 may signify just the first classics-inspired collab we’ll see this year, with key events — the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, for example — still on the calendar.

