‘Rockstar’ Post Malone Drank Out of Someone’s Old, Dirty Shoes — and He Did It Twice

Post Malone has a penchant for singing about his rockstar antics, and the recording artist’s latest stunt is an example of life imitating art.
The singer was spotted at a recent performance in Australia sipping a beer from a used Nike Air Presto sneaker.
The act — known as a “shoey” — is an Australian tradition which was also carried out last summer by English rapper Stormzy, who used a Yeezy sneaker for his celebratory swig.
Just @postmalone doing a hectic shoey from an undoubtedly stinky Presto.
But that wasn’t all. Post Malone was captured on video during another performance in Brisbane making a toast with another shoe, which was thrown onstage by an audience member.
In October, sneaker artist Jake Danklefs created a custom Nike Blazer for Post Malone inspired by the hit single “Rockstar.”
The Nike Air Presto was featured in Virgil Abloh’s popular Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection, which also included Footwear News’ 2017 Shoe of the Year, the Air Jordan 1.
Air Presto styles are available now from nike.com with prices beginning at $120.
Rockstar custom Nike Blazer for @postmalone Based on the art work from the smash hit single, Rockstar. Pale yellow, custom PM barbwire logos, lambskin tongue tags and python swooshes.
