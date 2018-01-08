‘Rockstar’ Post Malone Drank Out of Someone’s Old, Dirty Shoes — and He Did It Twice

Post Malone has a penchant for singing about his rockstar antics, and the recording artist’s latest stunt is an example of life imitating art.

The singer was spotted at a recent performance in Australia sipping a beer from a used Nike Air Presto sneaker.

The act — known as a “shoey” — is an Australian tradition which was also carried out last summer by English rapper Stormzy, who used a Yeezy sneaker for his celebratory swig.

But that wasn’t all. Post Malone was captured on video during another performance in Brisbane making a toast with another shoe, which was thrown onstage by an audience member.

In October, sneaker artist Jake Danklefs created a custom Nike Blazer for Post Malone inspired by the hit single “Rockstar.”

The Nike Air Presto was featured in Virgil Abloh’s popular Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection, which also included Footwear News’ 2017 Shoe of the Year, the Air Jordan 1.

Air Presto styles are available now from nike.com with prices beginning at $120.

Nike Air Presto Essential Nike

Want more?

Rapper Stormzy Actually Took a Drink out of His Yeezy Sneakers

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike ‘The Ten’ Collection Is Releasing Again

A Look Inside a Counterfeit Factory Making Off-White x Nike Sneakers