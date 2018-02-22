Reebok Elevates Company Veteran Todd Krinsky to Lead New Business Unit

Todd Krinsky, GM of Reebok Performance Reebok

A longtime Reebok exec now has a new role with the brand.

The athletic brand announced today that Todd Krinsky, who was most recently the GM of Reebok Classic, has been appointed to the position of GM of Reebok Performance, a new business unit for the label. In the role, Krinsky will report to brand president Matt O’Toole.

The new Reebok Performance division, the brand said, consolidates its running and training categories.

“Todd has a proven track record of success and is one of the most respected product and marketing experts in our industry,” O’Toole said in a statement. “The momentum he has created since he took over our Classic business speaks for itself. I am confident that his experience, expertise and leadership skills will be instrumental in helping us reach our goal of becoming the world’s leading fitness brand.”

Krinsky, a 25-year Reebok veteran, has held several leading positions with the brand including its Basketball, Cleated, and Training businesses, as well as its Sports and Entertainment Marketing and RBK divisions.

“In recent years, we have worked to establish strong credibility in the fitness world, and today our Delta symbol serves as a badge for those who are living a fit lifestyle,” Krinsky said in a statement. “My goal is to take what we’ve started and build on that, and also begin to merge it with stronger lifestyle credentials for the consumer who is both fitness and style obsessed.”

