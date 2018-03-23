Reebok Releases 2 Tech-Heavy Running Sneakers That’ll Take You to the Next Level

If you’re in the market for a new pair of running shoes, Reebok has some options for you.

Available in men’s and women’s sizing now via reebok.com is the Liquid Floatride Run, a limited-edition sneaker that comes with a $180 retail price. The look is built for performance but has lifestyle appeal, and is equipped with “liquid” features from the Reebok Future Lab including a stretch-to-fit web lace system that replaces shoelaces, and a lightweight grippy outsole for increased traction.

Aside from the “liquid” elements, the sneakers come with Reebok’s Flexweave upper and Floatride Foam for soft and lightweight cushioning.

Reebok Liquid Floatride Run CREDIT: Reebok

And if the Liquid Floatride Run, the Fast Flexweave may be the one for you.

The Reebok Fast Flexweave retails for $100 and is out now on reebok.com in sizes for men and women.

The brad stated the sneaker is built for speed work, and is endorsed by a pair of athletes with unrealistically fast feet: Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and Miami-based trainer Luis Badillo Jr.

“I specialize in a lot of performance training, therefore I need a shoe that performs in speed and agility,” Badillo, who is known for perhaps having the world’s fastest feet, told FN. “It’s able to be consistent at a high speed in any direction — forward, backward, side-to-side. It’s helped me maximize my performance.”

Freeman added, “It’s all about being comfortable. A lot of shoes nowadays aren’t comfortable, that’s why I stick with one specific shoe and one specific cleat. It’s super light and it fits your feet right.”

The look — which Reebok said is made for running versatility, 5Ks and speed workouts — is executed with a seamless Flexweave upper paired with stretchy mesh and a 3-D foam midsole with footprint mapping.

Reebok Fast Flexweave CREDIT: Reebok

