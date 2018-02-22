Reebok’s New Running Shoe Was Made With a Brand New Technology

Reebok wants to dominate the fitness landscape. And its latest effort in athletics is focused on the hardcore runner.

The brand will soon deliver its latest running shoe to the marketplace, the Fast Flexweave, which is executed with Reebok’s new Flexweave upper technology. (The material was previously used in its newest CrossFit-specific training sneaker, the Nano 8.)

The Reebok Fast Flexweave arrives in stores and online via reebok.com on March 1.

A running countdown for the arrival of the Reebok Fast Flexweave on reebok.com. Reebok

The new innovative material, according to Reebok, features a figure eight weave to give the upper flexibility, durability, lightness and an exceptional fit. The Fast Flexweave is the first runner to feature the material.

Aside from the upper tech, the shoe cushioning uses pressure mapping technology for flexibility and stability, as well as tailored Flexweave zones for forefoot flexibility and breathability.

To promote the shoe’s debut, the brand released a short film with its sponsored social influencer and speed trainer, Luis Badillo Jr., showcasing his exceptionally fast feet in the model.

