New Orleans Rap Star Curren$y Designed His Reebok Collab to Look Like His Car

Reebok has released another collab using its signature Allen Iverson Question Mid silhouette. And this time, a rap star from New Orleans reimagined the sneaker.

Out now is the Reebok Classic Question x Curren$y, a new take on the shoe inspired by the artist’s love of “fly cars, hard-hitting music and basketball.” The sneaker is available at Sneaker Politics and Reebok.com for $170.

The style will release at other retailers on May 11.

Another look at the Reebok Classic Question x Curren$y "Jet Life." CREDIT: Reebok

Curren$y’s iteration of the predominantly white sneaker most notably boasts details that represent his love of exotic cars, and such as the blue hit on the heel and the heel jewel made out of molded chrome, the first time Reebok has done this on the shoe. It also features a “Stem Green” color on the outsole and an iridescent toecap that changes from green to blue to purple, a nod to the rapper’s “Pilot Talk” album covers.

The heel jewel of the Reebok Classic Question x Curren$y "Jet Life." CREDIT: Reebok

Other details specific to Curren$y include his moniker “Spitta” printed on the lateral sides of the shoe and “Jet Life” stamped on the tongue, which is a nod to his New Orleans crew. Also, the box — which opens like the trunk of a car — is executed in green with chrome features that mimic the details of his car.

The box of the Reebok Classic Question x Curren$y "Jet Life" collab. CREDIT: Reebok

