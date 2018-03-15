Reebok’s New Brand Ambassador Is . . . ‘Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot Courtesy

Reebok is on a mission to continue to be a dominant player in the women’s athletic category and the brand’s newest face couldn’t be more on brand. Let’s just say she has some superhero qualities. Enter Gal Gadot. The “Wonder Woman” star has just been named Reebok’s latest partner.

Since taking on the role of Wonder Woman, Gadot has turned her fictional character into today’s symbol of strength and female empowerment. She has also took it upon herself to embody what her Wonder Woman character represents off-screen as she continues to be an inspiration for real girls and women around the world.

Gal Gadot for Reebok. Courtesy

“As artists and filmmakers I believe it’s not only our to job to entertain but our duty to inspire and educate for love and respect,” the actress said onstage at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards.

With Reebok, Gadot will be the channel for confidence, courage and inner-strength. And through fitness, Gadot will help Reebok continue it’s Be More Human mantra.

“Working out has always been a big part of my life, especially with having a mother who was a PE teacher, I was exposed to an active lifestyle from an early age,” Gadot said in a statement. “Through fitness, I have found that I gain strength, endurance and confidence, and I couldn’t imagine a better partner than Reebok to join me on this journey.”

Gadot joins Reebok’s growing list of female ambassadors including Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande and Victoria Beckham.

Said Reebok’s GM of Performance Business Unit Todd Krinsky, “Her relentless spirit and natural leadership have already captivated and inspired millions and we believe that this is just the starting point. Through fitness we know that we have the power to change lives and we are elated to have such a powerhouse in our corner to tell this story with.”