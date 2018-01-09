Reebok Debuts a Fitness Product Prototype Line — Which Includes a New Running Shoe

Reebok's “Woven into the Future” line, which includes the Fast Flexweave running shoe. Reebok

In an effort to showcase its latest Flexweave upper technology, Reebok teamed up with three designers throughout the world who who used it to develop a trio of fitness product prototypes.

Included in the product offering — dubbed “Woven into the Future” — is an altitude-training mask, designed by the UK design collective Modla; an “active seat” from the Dutch collective Odd Matter; and GPS-enabled gloves by New York City-based Joe Doucet.

The GPS-enabled gloves, “active seat” and altitude-training mask from Reebok’s “Woven into the Future” project. Reebok

Not included in the project, but hitting stores early this year, is the Reebok Fast Flexweave running shoe. The sneaker will hit reebok.com in February.

The Joe Doucet-designed GPS-enabled gloves with the upcoming Reebok Fast Flexweave running shoe. Reebok

Flexweave is the brand’s latest versatile upper technology designed to be light and durable while also providing improved fit and stability. Reebok debuted the innovation in fall ’17.

The brand will also use the Flexweave technology in its latest CrossFit-specific shoe, the Nano 8, which arrives Jan. 11 in several colorways via store.crossfit.com, and a greater release via reebok.com on Jan. 18.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Braves the Cold in Black Reebok Sneakers

Cardi B and Bruno Mars Dance in Old-School Reeboks For Retro New Music Video

This Classic Reebok Shoe Gets a Limited-Edition Gore-Tex Update for Winter

Reebok’s New CrossFit Shoe Arrives in 2018