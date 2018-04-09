Exclusive: These are NBA Legend Ray Allen’s Favorite Jordans

Retired NBA star Ray Allen has delivered iconic moments in basketball history while wearing classic Jordan sneakers. But don’t expect him to name his on-court favorite.

“From a playability standpoint, it’s really hard to say what was my favorite because as you move through your career, your feet require something different each year,” Allen explained to FN at the “Art of the Champion” media event today at Nike’s headquarters in NYC.

However, he did recall one model that was a relief to wear in game action after offseason surgery, a style he laced up during his championship run with the Boston Celtics.

“As I got older, I had ankle surgeries. I’d have so much swelling in my ankles, so I found I typically would go for a softer shoe,” Allen said. “The shoes I wore in 2008 and in the championship [Jordan TGIM] were some of the most comfortable because they gave me stability, but they were soft.”

Ray Allen (L) in the Jordan TGIM. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As far as his favorite sneakers off the court, Allen has his list narrowed down to a few.

“The 1s have become so diverse with how many different colors, but then you could look at the 11s [and] what they’ve done with the 4s. The ‘Fire Red’ 4s are my favorite of all time; it has a lot to do with me growing up around that shoe,” Allen said.

Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse are set to deliver the “Art of the Champion” collection, an ode to the 16 playoff wins it takes for a team to become NBA champions. The lineup includes 14 classic basketball sneakers with compelling on-court storytelling, as well as the Air Force 270 “Gold Standard” (reminiscent of the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy) and a secret shoe that Nike said “will be defined by this year’s NBA Champion.”

