Puma’s Hot New Dad Sneaker Sold Out, But You’ll Have Another Chance Later This Month

When Puma joined the dad shoe movement April 28 in the form of the Thunder Spectra, a chunky new sneaker, the style sold out almost instantly.

Popular with sneakerheads and those in the high-fashion crowd alike, supply obviously didn’t meet demand, and many hopeful buyers were left empty-handed if they didn’t act quickly.

If you happen to be among those who missed out on a pair of the on-trend sneaker in its multi-color look, then we have some good news for you today. The Thunder Spectra will restock May 25 on Puma.com and at select retailers worldwide for $120.

The sneaker is Puma’s grand foray into the chunky sneaker trend, featuring an all-new design inspired by archival ’90s running shoes and the brand’s recent Alexander McQueen collaborations that have a similar futuristic look. This initial version of the shoe features a premium construction in leather, suede and mesh. The blown-out proportions of the design are complemented by a black base with bright red, yellow, teal, and white accents throughout.

If you’re after a pair, we suggest that you don’t hesitate on the release date because this second round may not last long, either.

