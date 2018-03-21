Puma Is Launching a New Sneaker Soon With the Help of Sonic the Hedgehog

Puma has another atypical sneaker collaboration on the way, boasting the likeness of a video game character that became super-popular in the 1990s: Sonic the Hedgehog. But fans of the brand’s kicks can only get a hint at what they look like.

Arriving in June is a sneaker from Puma, the brand–new RS-0 shoe, which is a reboot of the athletic brand’s classic 80’s Running System (RD) line. To boost the model’s appeal to a broad audience, with the help of Sega, it will hit stores in a look inspired by the character, dubbed the Puma x Sega RS-0 Sonic.

The design is heavily inspired by Sonic’s aesthetic, with bright pops of yellow, red and green. But the main color of the look, of course, is his deep blue hue.

“This latest partnership with Puma affords us the opportunity to move the Sonic franchise into the realm of highly exclusive sport lifestyle footwear and expose the brand to all new audiences,” Jason Rice, director of brand licensing of Sega Europe, said in a statement.

And Adam Petrick, director for brand and marketing at Puma, added, “We’re excited to be able to partner with such a fun and innovative brand with a long–standing history in popular culture. We are one with Sega in always pushing the boundaries forward and are very proud of the fantastic result of this collaboration.”

However, images of the shoes are not available yet. Instead, Puma is teasing the new model with a pixelated photo that’s circulating around the internet.

