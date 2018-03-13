These Puma Golf Cleats Honor Arnold Palmer With Dancing Umbrellas

Puma Golf's Arnold Palmer tribute shoes. Courtesy

Pro golfer and Puma brand ambassador Rickie Fowler has made no secret of the fact that he’s a huge Arnold Palmer fan.

At this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Fla., Fowler plans to show just how much he reveres the late golf legend, who passed away in 2016. The 29-year-old, currently ranked seventh on the PGA Tour, has teamed up with Puma Golf to design a pair of custom high-top cleats that he will wear during competition at Bay Hill. A second, identical pair — freshly autographed by Fowler — will be up for grabs for one lucky fan through a special sweepstakes to benefit Arnie’s Army, Palmer’s charitable foundation.

The cleats are decorated with a colorful “dancing umbrella” print — a Palmer signature — on the vamp. The left heel sports the message “Long Live AP,” and the right heel reads “The Legend Lives On.” The underside of the shoe’s Velcro strap features Palmer’s birthdate followed by an infinity sign (symbolizing Palmer’s immortality), while the sock liner is inscribed with his PGA Tour victories. And in a fun touch, a bright pink lining on the collar pays tribute to Palmer’s famous pink shirts.

Rickie Fowler competing in the PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open in January. Rex Shutterstock

To participate in the sweepstakes, fans must make a minimum donation of $10 to Arnie’s Army. This enters them to win not only the autographed pair but one of 62 pairs of limited-edition Arnie’s Army Puma PWRAdapt shoes (representing Palmer’s 62 PGA Tour wins) or one of 175 limited-edition Arnie’s Army Puma Snapback caps. The sweepstakes, which kicked off yesterday, runs until March 22 at midnight PT. Click here to learn more.

Puma also is auctioning off seven pairs of custom PWRAdapt shoes, commemorating some of Palmer’s major wins — from the 1958 Masters Tournament to the 1962 Open Championship. The bidding has already topped $1,000 for some of the styles.