Puma Made Golden Shoes and a Big Sean Collab for This Classic Sneaker’s 50th Anniversary

Puma is celebrating the 50th year of its classic Suede sneaker with several upcoming drops including a flashy gold style and a collaboration with ambassador rapper Big Sean.

Leading the way is the Golden Suede, which forgoes the model’s definitive suede upper for a metallic gold leather construction that takes the shoe’s foil branding to new extremes. At the heel, the year 1968 is debossed as a reference to the Suede’s debut, and down low, an opaque sole finishes off the look.

Fans of all ages will be able to enjoy the Golden Suede, as it’s set to drop in adult ($100), kids ($80), preschool ($70) and infant ($50) sizes on March 3.

But that’s not all. In addition to this celebratory style, the brand has also tapped Big Sean to put his spin on the classic look.

The “White Whisper” colorway updates the Suede silhouette with a new socklike ankle collar for a modern twist, and an updated lacing system. The rapper’s signature appears near the heel, while the tongue also features personalized details.

Big Sean’s suede-covered kicks will be released in all sizes on March 22, with adult pairs coming at a retail price of $110.

