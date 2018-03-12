This Korean Boy Band Remixed Classic Puma Sneakers for a Collab That Will Debut in the USA

Puma x BTS Courtesy of Puma

Puma is launching a brand-new collection with the popular K-pop group BTS.

BTS is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Entertainment that debuted in 2013 and has gone on to flourish in the worldwide music market.

The line will launch in Korea this March and globally in July. The collaborative range includes a remix of the classic Puma Turin sneakers and other sportswear basics. A follow-up capsule collection is set for release this fall.

BTS also will be featured in Puma’s global campaigns for the brand’s Sportstyle range, which includes items like the Puma Suede sneaker and T-7 tracksuits.

Since BTS’ performance at the 2017 American Music Awards (the first K-pop group to perform there) and its win as Top Social Artist at that same year at the Billboard Music Awards, the group has been receiving more worldwide recognition than ever. So it should come as no surprise that Puma recently announced that the members of BTS would be its latest global ambassadors.

This marks a major step in Puma’s ongoing partnership with BTS — the two have been working together on brand campaigns and product collaborations since 2015, but now it will be on a global scale.

Puma has a rapidly growing roster of global ambassadors. Along with BTS, there are American celebrities such as Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Big Sean and The Weeknd. And Puma has worked with other Asian celebrities such as the Korean R&B artist Dean, who released a music video in alignment with Puma’s “Run the Streets” campaign.

