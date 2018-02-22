You Can Preorder Calvin Klein’s New ‘Dad Shoe’ Sneakers Designed by Raf Simons Now

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Sneakers in white/red. Barneys

Under the direction of chief creative officer Raf Simons — who some may consider to be a godfather of sorts to the ugly sneaker trend that continues to grip fashion — Calvin Klein is throwing its hand into the dad shoe ring with several new 205W39NYC styles available for preorder now.

The Calvin Klein 205W39NYC rubber-strap leather and suede sneakers embody the dad shoe trend to the fullest. There’s a thick, intricate sole composed of multiple pieces, a paneled upper that mixes a variety of premium materials and, of course, plenty of attention-grabbing color combinations.

More than just a fashion statement, the 205W39NYC sneakers deliver comfort thanks to a neoprene inner bootie for a snug fit and an EVA-cushioned midsole. A plastic adjustable strap wraps the back of the shoe for added support.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC sneaker in white/red front view. Barneys

Calvin Klein hired Simons as chief creative officer in fall ’16. “Not since Mr. Klein himself was at the company has it been led by one creative visionary, and I am confident that this decision will drive the Calvin Klein brand and have a significant impact on its future,” CEO Steve Shiffman wrote on Facebook following the hire.

A longtime Adidas collaborator, Simon’s numerous Ozweego designs are widely considered a precursor to the dad shoe trend.

This model is available now to preorder from Barneys in four styles including black, green, white and a fourth white-based style with accents of gray, red and yellow. The sneakers retail for $695 and are expected to be delivered in April.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC sneaker in black. Barneys

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC sneaker in green. Barneys

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC sneaker in white. Barneys

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC sneaker in white/red heel view. Barneys

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC sneaker in white/red top view. Barneys

