Police Officer Buys New LeBron Sneakers and Ball for Kid Using Flat Basketball

Thanks to a Las Vegas police office’s act of kindness, an 11-year-old is playing basketball a lot more efficiently — and comfortably.

According to Fox 5 KVVU-TV, Shawn Elder was outside shooting hoops with a flattened basketball when a police officer, who happened to be in the area for another call, walked by.

“I was playing with a flat basketball outside,” Elder told the station. “He saw me playing with it, and I reminded him of himself when he was little, playing with a flat basketball and not getting into trouble.”

The similarities struck up a sense of nostalgia in the officer, later identified as Justin Day, and he told Elder he’d be back with a new basketball.

Not only did Day return with a new ball, but he went one step further and picked up a brand new pair of LeBron James’ signature Nike LeBron Soldier 11 sneakers in black and gum. The shoes, which retail for $135, feature Zoom Air cushioning and a laceless upper supported by straps.

“I’m from Dayton, Ohio where things are not necessarily great when you interact with cops,” Shawn’s mother, Kasey Elder, told Fox 5. “You don’t really get to see them come inside the neighborhoods and interact with people in any type of positive light.”

