NBA’s Biggest Sneakerhead Surprises Fans By Wearing Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Kicks on the Court

Accepted by many as the NBA’s biggest sneakerhead, thanks to his consistent rotation of impressive on-court kicks, P.J. Tucker has truly outdone himself this time.

Last night in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs series between his Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tucker, who usually impresses with rare past styles, surprised fans with his choice of footwear — the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4.

Seen only sparingly through leaked images on social media so far, the new Air Jordan 4 colorway by rapper Scott (who watched the game in the new kicks alongside his girlfriend Kylie Jenner) made its world debut. Needless to say, Tucker’s choice of footwear certainly had the sneaker world buzzing.

In case you’re unaware of the Houston baller’s sneaker accolades, Tucker has been lacing up in a steady stream of coveted kicks on the court that many sneakerheads hesitate to even wear casually. Throughout his career, Tucker has played in notable sneakers ranging from vintage Air Jordans and LeBrons to ultra-hyped collabs such as the Nike Air Yeezy 2 and Off-White x Air Jordan 1.

With Scott being a Houston native and appearing at the game in the new shoes, it’s not hard to figure out where Tucker got his early pair of the upcoming Air Jordan collab.