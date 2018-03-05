Pizza Hut is back with a new pair of its “Pie Tops” ahead of March Madness. But this time, you can own a pair of the food-ordering sneakers.

In 2017, the restaurant chain made its first-ever basketball shoe (designed by Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone) that could order pizza for delivery by pressing a button on its tongue. And before the annual college basketball tournament tips off this year, Pizza Hut and Chambrone created a second shoe, the “Pie Tops II,” with 50 pairs dropping on hbx.com the week of March 19.

This marks the first time the collaborative sneakers will be available for purchase.

Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone working on the Pizza Hut “Pie Tops II.” Pizza Hut

However, the ability to order food isn’t reason alone these kicks are special.

This year’s version, which comes in a pair of colorways (red and wheat), can also pause live TV through pushing a button inside the tongue of the non-pizza ordering shoe. (Pizza Hut said this was added so basketball diehards can call their own “time out” and not have to miss any game action.)

The two “Pie Tops II” colorways. Pizza Hut

“This year, the ‘Pie Tops II’ were created to showcase our focus on giving customers the best delivery experience while making sure that tournament fans can feed their pizza craving without missing a moment of the action,” Zipporah Allen, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut, said in a statement. “It’s called March Madness for a reason. We don’t want any one to miss a play while answering the door to get their pizza.”

The “Pie Tops II” boast Bluetooth technology pairing the sneakers to the user’s phone and the Pie Tops app, which allows them to place a food order, and the pause functionality links the shoe to their TV through applicable cable providers.

The red “Pie Tops II” colorway and packaging. Pizza Hut

And the sneakers aren’t just functional; they’re also fashionable. The look boasts “cheese grater” mesh, branded Pizza Hut lace tags, an extra set of “cheese pull” laces, banded insoles and a mixed-material upper executed with patent leather, suede and nubuck. The kicks are completed with a classic gum sole.

Regardless of if you buy a pair of the “Pie Tops II” or not, you can still enjoy the restaurant chain’s deals on food: Pizza Hut will offer $5.99 medium two-topping pizzas deal with the purchase of two or more throughout the tournament.

The “Pie Tops II” in wheat. Pizza Hut

Another closeup of the “Pie Tops II.” Pizza Hut

Another look at The Shoe Surgeon working on the Pizza Hut “Pie Tops II.” Pizza Hut

