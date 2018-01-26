Pharrell Williams Debuts Mysterious Adidas Originals Boost Sneakers

Pharrell Williams Instagram: @pharrell

Is Pharrell Williams collaborating with Adidas on the brand’s newest Boost sneaker?

The recording artist-designer took to Instagram yesterday to share a look at a mysterious pair of kicks from Adidas’ new BYW (Boost You Wear) franchise. The jarring color combination blends a bright yellow with streaks of red and green accents along with dazzling reflective shoelaces.

Not much is known about this busy look yet, but Pharrell did tag the image with a reference to 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles, where Adidas will hold a special event for NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 16-17.

#BYW … #747WarehouseSt A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Jan 25, 2018 at 7:00am PST

In addition to Pharrell’s teaser, rapper Pusha T shared a look at even more releases that could be in store for the 747 Warehouse event.

“Y’all are gonna lose your mind at 747!,” the rapper wrote alongside an image of upcoming and unreleased sneakers such as the Bape x Adidas Dame 4, the Futurecraft 4D and more.

Check back soon for more confirmed details on Adidas’ planned 747 Warehouse St. releases as the date approaches.

Want more?

Adidas Is Releasing These Crazy Limited-Edition Boost Sneakers This Month

Adidas to Release a First-of-Its-Kind Boost Sneaker for Spring ’18

There’s Another Pharrell x Human Race NMD Coming This Weekend, but It’s Also the Hardest One to Get