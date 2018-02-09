Pharrell Is Releasing These Colorful Adidas Human Race NMDs for Fall ’18

Pharrell Williams is seen arriving at DJ Khaled's birthday celebration. iamKevinWong/Splash News

Pharrell Williams’ sought-after Adidas Originals collaborations will continue this year, and it looks like the designer could be prepping a special release with his Billionaire Boys Club label in addition to the already-previewed offerings.

Picking up where they left off in November with the Human Race NMD TR, Pharrell and Billionaire Boys Club will give the Human Race NMD a striped multicolor makeover with bold “heart” and “mind” lettering across the right and left shoes, respectively.

The shoes feature a white-based knit upper with red, yellow and navy blue stripes, along with a navy cage and EVA inserts.

October 2018 pic.twitter.com/swNkX23E5g — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) January 29, 2018

Variations of the collaboration have surfaced on social media, with one style depicting the aforementioned lettered look and another sample version with the Billionaire Boys Club logo covering both shoes.

The new Pharrell x Billionaire Boys Club x Human Race NMD is set to release nearly a year from the debut of the original, with an expected drop in October in “very limited” quantities, according to Yeezy Mafia.

#teamuff A post shared by Chris (@retroshoparis) on Feb 9, 2018 at 5:19am PST

👀👀👀 @bbcicecream @bbcicecream_nyc A post shared by Chris (@retroshoparis) on Feb 9, 2018 at 4:56am PST

