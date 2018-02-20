Pharrell Isn’t Using Color on His New Adidas Human Race NMD Sneakers

Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD "Hu Holi Blank Canvas" detail. Adidas

In celebration of the spiritual Hindu festival of colors known as Holi, Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals have readied a fitting collection of apparel and footwear for the event. And in addition to a range of colorful kicks, the pair have also readied styles that are absent of color altogether.

Known as the “Blank Canvas” pack, this range includes the Human Race NMD ($250), Stan Smith Primeknit ($130) and Tennis Hu ($130), along with a knitted track jacket ($300).

Unlike the tie-dyed looks found in the rest of the Pharrell x Adidas “Holi” collection, these models all feature simple white knitted uppers that were designed with the intention of being covered in the festival’s colorful powders — or worn as is for a “monochrome statement of style,” according to the brand.

Pharrell x Adidas “Hu Holi Blank Canvas” sneakers. Adidas

Each sneaker featured in this group retains its signature elements, including the Human Race NMD’s bold embroidered text and Boost cushioning, the Stan Smith’s minimalist profile and the Tennis Hu’s modernized retro look.

This collection will be released globally on Friday from Adidas Originals flagship stores, Adidas’ e-commerce website and select retailers.

Pharrell x Adidas Human Race NMD “Hu Holi Blank Canvas.” Adidas

Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu “Hu Holi Blank Canvas.” Adidas

Pharrell x Adidas Stan Smith Primeknit “Hu Holi Blank Canvas.” Adidas

Pharrell x Adidas “Hu Holi Blank Canvas” jacket. Adidas

