Pharrell and Adidas Are Releasing Crazy Colorful Stan Smith Shoes for Spring ’18

With dozens of styles to choose from, there seemingly isn’t much that Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals haven’t done. And yet, time and time again, the N.E.R.D frontman and heritage athletic brand find ways to reinvent the sneaker wheel.
Take for instance Pharrell’s latest project, a “Holi” collection inspired by the Indian spring festival often referred to as the “festival of colors.” The inspiration is apparent on the sneakers, which include multicolored tie-dyed takes on sneakers such as the Human Race NMD TR and the just-unveiled Stan Smith Primeknit.
The latter sees the classic court sneaker adopt a purple and powdery blue tie-dyed knit upper that’s sure to stand out as springtime nears. It retains the Stan Smith’s signature tongue logo, but replaces the traditional heel branding for Pharrell’s striped logo. Inside, the shoes feature a leather liner at the heel and a graphic-printed insole. A white midsole and shoelaces complete the spring-friendly look.
Along with the aforementioned NMD sneakers, the Pharrell x Adidas Stan Smith Primeknit “Holi” is expected to arrive in March.
