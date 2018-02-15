There Are Only 230 Pairs of These Air Jordans in the World and People Are Selling Them for $7,000

Steve Wiebe x Jordan graphic. Foot Locker

Of the numerous limited-edition sneakers releasing this weekend from top brands including Adidas, Jordan and Nike, the pair you’re about to see may be the rarest of them all.

In collaboration with tattoo artist Steve Wiebe, Jordan Brand yesterday released a highly limited collection featuring the Air Jordan 10 retro, Jordan Generation and Super.Fly 2017 models.

Did you secure a pair of the #Jordan x Steve Wiebe collection today? Only available in select House of Hoops in NY and LA. Which is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/5iAkOxtPOA — Foot Locker (@footlocker) February 15, 2018

For serious sneakerheads, the Air Jordan 10 will likely be the key draw of this collection. The shoes take on a Chicago Bulls inspiration, dialing up the shades of red to the max with a bright upper accented with black on the sneaker’s signature striped and checkerboard liner, outsole and tongue details. Setting this pair apart from a standard Air Jordan 10 is its wrinkled leather texture, which is paired with a smooth suede. And the biggest caveat of all is the sneaker’s availability: there are only 230 individually numbered pairs available globally.

Elsewhere, the collaboration’s Jordan Generation and Super.Fly 2017 sneakers pair black uppers with red accents and a similar winkled texture.

Wiebe is a Canadian tattoo artist whose work is especially popular among NBA players. Stars such as Kevin Durant, Brandon Jennings and DeAndre Jordan have been known to sport his designs.

This collection was released exclusively at Foot Locker House of Hoops locations in New York and Los Angeles. A small number of Air Jordan 10 pairs have since found their way to eBay, where they’re listed for asking prices ranging from $788 to as high as $7,000.

Steve Wiebe x Air Jordan 10. Foot Locker

Steve Wiebe x Jordan Super.Fly 2017. Foot Locker

Steve Wiebe x Jordan collection. Foot Locker

Want more?

Jordan Brand to Release Drake’s New OVO x Air Jordan 8 Sneakers for NBA All-Star Weekend

Jordan Brand Debuts NBA All-Star Weekend Releases Including Limited-Edition Shoes and Jerseys

The Best Look Yet at the ‘Black/Cement’ Air Jordan 3 Releasing Next Month