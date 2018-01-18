People Are Bleaching and Destroying the Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 Sneakers

Levi's x Air Jordan 4 bleached. Instagram: @arab_lincoln

Now that the Levi’s x Air Jordan collection has formally launched, some lucky owners of the collaborative kicks are putting their personal touches on the denim-draped design.

With an indigo denim upper practically begging to be distressed, the retro Air Jordan 4 sneakers have been tattered and torn by several social media users including Mike “Upscale Vandal” Carmago and Kith photographer Tyler Mansour.

From sanding and shredding to full-on bleaching and custom patches, the sneakers have been destroyed in the best way possible.

This limited launch released globally at just a handful of doors for a retail price of $225, and it’s currently reselling for an average of around $600.

See the best distressing jobs spotted on social media so far below.

