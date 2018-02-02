Flashback Friday: A Look Back at the Patriots and Eagles Super Bowl XXXIX Cleats

View Slideshow Tom Brady of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005. Rex Images

Thirteen years ago, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles met at Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. And on Sunday, the two teams will face each other again for a chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy as football’s best team.

Although this is a rematch, not much will look the same on the field. Aside from star quarterback Tom Brady playing under center for the Patriots and Bill Belichick still roaming the sidelines coaching in his 3/4 sleeve hoodie, the faces of each team are new.

But what will likely look the same during Super Bowl LII are the brands of cleats you’ll see players from the two NFL franchises wearing.

Tom Brady in Nike scrambling for a loose ball in Super Bowl XXXIX. Rex Shutterstock

During Super Bowl XXXIX, when the Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21, most players from each squad laced up cleats from Nike (including Brady, who is an Under Armour brand ambassador). Also spotted on the field were looks from Reebok.

Ahead of Super Bowl LII on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, FN took a look at the cleats worn during Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005. Click through the slideshow below to see what the players wore during the classic game.

