Patagonia Launches an Environmental ‘Dating Site’ to Help Save the Planet

Patagonia gear in action. Courtesy of Patagonia

Few companies do sustainability like Patagonia, and its latest move to save the planet is proof that the company isn’t slowing down in its good work.

The clothing brand is launching a new initiative that aims to connect volunteers with environmental activists — “kind of a dating site,” described founder Yvon Chouinard. Called Patagonia Action Works, the digital platform affords customers the opportunity to sign petitions that support their respective causes, volunteer their skills and time, discover events in their area and donate money to local charities.

“If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know that things aren’t going very well for the planet,” Chouinard said in a promotional video for the platform. “Patagonia’s reason for existence is to force government and corporations to take action in solving our environmental problems.”

The company reported raising nearly $90 million for grassroots activists over the past 35 years while training young activists to create more effective campaigns. Starting Feb. 9, Patagonia will set off on a two-month nationwide tour in 10 cities across the U.S. to mobilize people toward advocacy.

On the program’s website, users who sign up can find organizations searchable by category: land, water, climate, communities (like environmental justice or civil democracy) and biodiversity, including species preservation.

“If we can connect our community — our friends, our customers — directly with local groups, near where they live, working on issues that they’re passionate about, suddenly these organizations will have the capacity to achieve even more,” added Lisa Pike Sheehy, VP of environmental activism.

