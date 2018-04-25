Outdoor Voices x Hoka One One’s Shoe Collab Will Get You Up and Running in No Time

Outdoor Voices teams up with Hoka One One to introduce the Hoka Clifton 4 running shoe.

Outdoor Voices is “doing things.”

The cult-favorite athletic apparel startup is putting its slogan to work with the release of its first running collection, which includes footwear, tanks, bras and skorts in the brand’s signature color-blocking — all of which have launched today with the help of OV’s augmented reality app.

The highlight of the capsule is the OV x HOKA Clifton 4 running shoe — the product of a partnership between the brand and French-founded sportswear company Hoka One One. The sneaker retails for $140 and features a cushioned midsole, a 5mm toe drop and Hoka’s signature Meta-Rocker design that promotes running efficiency.

Ahead of the collection’s release, the OV Trail Shop made running trails in 22 cities where customers who visited the spots had the opportunity to participate in an immersive virtual experience with access to the range 24 hours before it launched in stores. Customers at the locations were able to open the app on their phones to view the new products and make purchases.

As the brand’s first head-to-toe technical capsule designed specifically for runners, the line’s styles — the LightSpeed shirt and skort, the EcoMesh tee and tank top as well as the Key bra — are all made of lightweight, breathable, non-chafing fabric to accommodate high-intensity activities. Better yet, the items come in Instagram-friendly colors, from mint and navy to millennial-favorite pastel pink. Prices range between $40 to $70.

OV x HOKA Women's Clifton 4 running shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy

