Off-White’s Three New Sneaker Styles Are Selling Out Fast, but You Can Buy Them Now

An on-foot look at the Off-White low-top sneaker.

If the just-released Off-White Slider sandals aren’t enough to satisfy your thirst for Virgil Abloh’s signature design flair, these new sneakers may be more to your liking.

Available now from select stockists including Mr Porter are new Grossgrain and Suede-Trimmed High-Top and Low-Top Off-White styles. The looks include many of the brand’s signature elements, including red zip-ties, alternate green shoelaces and “left” and “right” prints on each shoe.

The brand’s popular yellow and black webbed Industrial Belt has also been incorporate into each design, appearing at the ankle strap of the high-top look and taped to the tongue of the low-top variation.

An on-foot look at the Off-White high-top sneaker in black. Mr Porter

Sizes are quickly selling out in all three looks, and the low-top model is currently out of stock via Mr Porter, but should be arriving at more retailers soon. The high-tops retail for $630, while the lows are $595.

Abloh’s Off-White sneakers have become some of the most buzzed-about shoes in the industry today. The Air Jordan 1 from his “The Ten” collaboration with Nike took home FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year honors, and Off-White also has an anticipated collection with Timberland arriving at doors now.

An on-foot look at the Off-White high-top sneaker in white. Mr Porter

Off-White high-top sneaker in black. Mr Porter

The heel of the Off-White high-top sneaker in black. Mr Porter

The toe detail of the Off-White high-top sneaker in black. Mr Porter

Off-White low-top sneaker. Mr Porter

The heel of the Off-White low-top sneaker. Mr Porter

The toe detail of the Off-White low-top sneaker. Mr Porter

Off-White high-top sneaker in white. Mr Porter

The toe detail of the Off-White high-top sneaker in white. Mr Porter

The heel of the Off-White high-top sneaker in white. Mr Porter

Want more?

A Look Inside a Counterfeit Factory Making Off-White x Nike Sneakers

Get Virgil Abloh’s Signature Off-White Look for Less With These New Slider Sandals

Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar Wear Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Shoes During Holiday Concert