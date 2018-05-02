Virgil Abloh Combines Soccer and Running Shoes for Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit

Can’t get enough of Virgil Abloh’s designs for Nike? The world’s hottest name in high-fashion now has another new sneaker for you to get excited about.

The designer has kept the interests of sneaker fans piqued so far in 2018 with two new colorways of the Off-White x Nike VaporMax, unveiling two more Air Prestos, and the upcoming release of the Converse Chuck Taylor from “The Ten” collection. And now, Abloh now has a new Nike sneaker on the way: the Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit.

It’s only half new, actually — the upcoming sneaker takes the chunky sole from the Nike Zoom Fly that Abloh previously released in “The Ten” in 2017. The upper, however, is totally new to his output of Nike sneakers so far.

The new Off-White x Nike design combines the running shoe sole of the Zoom Fly with the upper of Nike Soccer’s Mercurial Flyknit cleat, creating a unique silhouette that melds the two models designed for different disciplines of sports performance.

But you can bet that few owners of the Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit will be wearing them on the road or pitch. Although the shoe combines two of Nike’s most modern performance sneakers, the fashion-minded crowd will surely be staking claim to most of the pairs released.

Previewed so far in bright orange and black colorways, each with eye-catching polka dots and multi-colored accents on the midsole, the Off-White x Nike Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit is easily one of Abloh’s boldest sneakers yet, and buzz surrounding the design will only grow as more previews are unveiled.

No release date for either colorway is confirmed yet, but the Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit is expected to launch sometime around this summer’s FIFA World Cup tournament beginning June 14. Stay tuned to FN for updates.