Virgil Abloh’s New Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Sneakers to Release This Month Exclusively in Europe

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in white. Nike

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1 — which won the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards Shoe of the Year honors — will soon have a sequel, but it could prove even more difficult to acquire than the first.

The sneakers have been confirmed for a Europe-exclusive launch on Feb. 27, so readers in the States will need to either phone family and friends across the pond or book a quick flight if they hope to have access to this pair.

Switching gears from 2017’s red-covered style inspired by the Air Jordan 1’s original “Chicago” colorway, this new addition opts for a more subdued white-based palette. The updated style features Abloh’s signature deconstructed materials and hits of neon color, along with the midsole’s now-iconic “Air” branding.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1. Nike

A white Off-White x Air Jordan 1 style has been rumored for months and was first confirmed during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January, when Abloh sent models down the runway in the new look.

This exclusive launch comes on the heels of Abloh’s MoMA x Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, which were released only at the Museum of Modern Art Design Store last month.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in white (detail). Nike

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in white (Swoosh detail). Nike

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in white (medial section). Nike

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in white (top view). Nike

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in white (heel view). Nike

