Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning Star in Hilarious ‘Dirty Dancing’ Super Bowl Ad

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (L) with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. AP Images

The ads during the Super Bowl are almost always compelling and the topic of discussion for days to come. And Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. and other members of the New York Giants starred in a spot that will absolutely be talked about for quite some time.

In the NFL ad, the charismatic wide receiver caught a pass from the legendary quarterback on the practice field and celebrated by doing an epic dance routine. Manning and Beckham channeled their inner Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey and broke out their best rendition of the famous dance scene from “Dirty Dancing.”

A still from the “Dirty Dancing” ad starring Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning. Twitter: @nfl

For the footwear fan, both Manning and Beckham — who portrayed Swayze and Grey’s characters Johnny Castle and Frances “Baby” Houseman, respectively — had Nike cleated styles laced up.

The Giants’ division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII tonight by a score of 41-33. It’s the first-ever Super Bowl win for the Eagles.

For thirty teams, Super Bowl isn’t the end of the season – it’s the start of next season. Watch Eli, @OBJ_3, @TheHumble_21 and the @Giants O-line put in the work in our #SBLII commercial. pic.twitter.com/QP6UducMYa — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018

