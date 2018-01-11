Novak Djokovic Is Asics’ Newest Tennis Ambassador — and He Has a New Signature Shoe Coming

Novak Djokovic Rex Shutterstock

Novak Djokovic is now team Asics.

The brand announced today it has partnered with the tennis great, who will help it launch a new performance shoe for the sport, the Gel-Resolution Novak.

The athlete will wear his latest signature look through this month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Asics. They have gone above and beyond to ensure the technology is the best and specific to my needs as a player on the court,” Djokovic said in a statement. “The light weight and support structures on the midfoot allow me to move quickly and ensure I have the right stability throughout my performance.”

Novak Djokovic with his Asics Gel-Resolution Novak. Asics

The Asics Gel-Resolution Novak arrives on Jan. 15, one of many tennis products the brand will introduce for spring ’18 — part of its push to be dominant in the category.

“Tennis has evolved drastically over the years, with many players now requiring products that allow them to move faster around the court and hit with greater power. The tennis category will be a future focus for Asics as we look to eventually achieve our vision of becoming the world’s No. 1 tennis footwear brand,” Motoi Oyama, chairman, president and CEO of Asics Corp., said in a statement.

The Djokovic signing will also help the brand boost its latest “I Move Me” campaign, which Asics said is a “contemporary expression of its founding ‘sound mind in a sound body’ philosophy,” and inspire people to “enjoy the physical and mental benefits of exercise.”

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Steps Out in Sheer Leggings and Bright Blue Asics Sneakers

Tomas Berdych Wore Novak Djokovic’s Face on His Shoes at Wimbledon