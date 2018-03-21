Stadium Goods’ Rare Sneakers Will Now be Sold at Nordstrom

Stadium Goods is once again expanding its reach, continuing to push its luxury consumer initiative, by partnering with Nordstrom for a new store concept launching next month.

The consignment sneaker store announced today it will feature its hard-to-find and sought-after product inside Nordstrom’s new men’s store in New York City, which opens in April. Looks such as Yeezy Boosts and Jordans, as well as other must-have styles from brands including Adidas and Nike, will be sold in-store and via nordstrom.com.

John McPheters, co-founder and CEO of Stadium Goods, explained to FN the importance of partnering with Nordstrom.

“We do a lot to present ourselves as premium, backed by LVMH [Luxury Ventures], so there’s a lot of confidence in that market position,” he said. “With this move to Nordstrom, we see this luxury customer as an audience we want to continue expanding into and focusing on, because it’s inline with who we are as a brand.”

The store’s co-founder said Stadium Goods and Nordstrom have been in talks to form a partnership since the sneaker store was about six months old, around mid-2016, and decided the opening of Nordstrom’s new 57th Street store would serve as the proper kickoff of the deal.

Inside Nordstrom will be Stadium Goods’ most recent best-sellers, a curated selection based off its own sales data, ensuring diehard sneaker fans will be properly served. The selection could be updated as often as every week or two based on trends.

“What’s on the wall will be very popular, very relevant, it will be something customers will know when they walk in,” Mc Pheters said,” and it will be updated and curated on a regular bases.”

This door will also serve as a test site for the partnership, McPheters said, in hopes the partnership will expand to other Nordstrom doors in the future.

“We have a huge fulfillment arm, a warehousing arm, that’s well beyond our brick-and-mortar retail,” McPheters said. “We’re not location confined.”

Nordstrom’s new men’s store, with the Stadium Goods shop, will open on April 12. It is located at 235 West 57th Street.

In a conversation with FN, McPheters also hinted at a new development for Stadium Goods outside of its Nordstrom deal.

“We also have our own brick-and-mortar expansion plans to launch flagship retail in new markets this year,” McPheters said. Currently, Stadium Goods’ lone storefront is in NYC, located at 47 Howard Street.

