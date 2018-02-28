How Nike Will Better Serve Women Sneaker Fanatics

The white Air Jordan 1 reimagined by Virgil Abloh. Nike

Athletic brands are focused on the woman consumer more than ever before, and Nike announced four new initiatives today it will roll out throughout the year that will make sure it caters to her ever sneaker need.

Of the plans the Swoosh has to better serve the female sneaker addict, one is geared toward reducing the frustrations associated with missing out on a hot drop because a size is unavailable. Nike is set to expand its sizing on its most iconic and coveted kicks, including its Air Force 1 and Air Max franchises. This initiative will also include more sizes in the upcoming “The Ten” collection with renowned designer Virgil Abloh.

Nike also plans to offer unique retail experiences for women starting in 2018, dubbed Nike Unlaced. The initiative, according to the brand, is its digital and retail concept (inspired by Nike’s Europe’s online shopping boom) that will provide “distinction for women through product styling and local curators.” The brand also noted that in North America, the Olivia Kim-assisted Nike x Nordstrom sneaker boutique experience served as a precursor. Nike Unlaced, the brand stated, will soon feature product curations by creatives and stylists from New York, Paris, London, Shanghai and more.

Nike Epic React Flyknit running shoe. Nike

Exclusive services will also be offered to Nike’s women shoppers, which includes personalized styling, one-on-one appointments with guest stylists, same-day delivery, special hours and more. The services, Nike stated, “are designed to increase connectivity and access to sneakers for women.”

The Swoosh is also going to release collaborations with fashion-focused women and women-led groups. The projects, Nike said, “define the future state of footwear for women” and will “manifest new ideas not just for women but all sneaker enthusiasts.”

