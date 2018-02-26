This New Nike Training Shoe Is Made Specifically for a Woman’s Foot

A look at the Nike Free TR 3. Nike

For the woman who spends ample time breaking a sweat in the gym, Nike has a sneaker made just for you coming soon.

This week, the Swoosh will drop the Nike Free TR 3, a women’s-only cross training shoe constructed based off the brand’s research of the movements and needs of women’s feet during a workout.

Nike Free TR 3 Nike

The sneaker, according to Nike, is built for numerous training activities including agility and strength work. It was made after designers looked at how the foot lands during common training movements and where the foot sits in the shoe.

Nike stated it discovered during the process that the foot’s contact area to the ground increases when the arches collapse and the toes get splayed. This leads to improved stability.

The medial side of the Nike Free TR 3. Nike

To emphasize stability, specifically in the heel, and to capitalize on foot flex and forefoot movement, the brand came up with seven updates. These changes include a new look and feel outsole, no-slip grip with more rubber in the heel, outsole siping for natural foot motion, outsole tooling that wraps around the foot for containment, a stretch upper to lessen impact, stretchy and durable Flyknit on the upper and wider laces for strategic lockdown.

The Nike Free TR 3 arrives Thursday via nike.com and select retailers.

The heels of the Nike Free TR 3. Nike

The Nike Free TR 3 outsole. Nike

A look at the Nike Free TR 3 from above. Nike

A gray Nike Free TR 3 colorway. Nike

