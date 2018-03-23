Nike Unveils its VaporMax Moc 2 Collab With Acronym Ahead of Air Max Day

Several images of an Acronym collab on the Nike Air VaporMax Moc 2 silhouette have circulated online for roughly a week, and today, the Swoosh announced when and where the coveted sneakers will be released.

Three colorways of the shoe designed by Errolson Hugh, a frequent Nike collaborator, arrive on March 26 — known to sneaker fans as Air Max Day — via the SNKRS app. (Nike has not yet released the cost of the shoe.) However, one iteration of the shoe will hit select U.S. stores tomorrow.

The look to get the early release in stores is the “Johnny’s Icy Passage” colorway, which is executed in a light bone and volt palette.

Another look at the Acronym x Nike Air VaporMax Moc 2 "Johnny's Icy Passage." CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Acronym x Nike Air VaporMax Moc 2 "Johnny's Icy Passage." CREDIT: Nike

The remaining two colorways are “The Illusional ‘Ja,” which boasts black and volt hues; and “Thirsty Bandit” a look using Nike’s sail, cargo khaki and dark stucco colors.

According to Nike, Hugh’s take on the shoe evokes “the art of disguise and an unexpected vision of the future,” and boasts an industrial aesthetic. The sneakers feature Flyknit uppers, which are executed in camouflage prints, as well as a modified heel clip.

Acronym x Nike Air VaporMax Moc 2 “The Illusional ‘Ja" CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Acronym x Nike Air VaporMax Moc 2 “The Illusional ‘Ja." CREDIT: Nike

Acronym x Nike Air VaporMax Moc 2 "Thirsty Bandit" CREDIT: Nike

A look from above the Acronym x Nike Air VaporMax Moc 2 "Thirsty Bandit." CREDIT: Nike

And for the launch of the shoe, Nike has teamed up with Hugh and singer-songwriter John Mayer for a Western-themed film teaser and posters that involve the shoe.

A movie poster with John Mayer for the Acronym x Nike Air VaporMax Moc 2 collab. CREDIT: Nike

Another movie poster with John Mayer for the Acronym x Nike Air VaporMax Moc 2 collaboration. CREDIT: Nike

