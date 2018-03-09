Nike Creates Custom ‘Big Foe’ On-Court Sneaker for American Tennis Player Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe Air Max Zoom Frances Tiafoe

Before American tennis player Frances Tiafoe took to the Indian Wells court in Southern California for his first-round match of the BNP Paribas Open, he shared his appreciation for the custom-made Nike sneakers he’d wear via social media.

In an Instagram post, the 64th-ranked player in the world showed off his “Big Foe” special-edition sneakers, posting “really appreciate the love,” tagging NikeCourt’s Instagram account and offering the hashtags #bigfoeonthecomeup, #dmvwayy and #oreoway.

The sneaker, which has some speculating that there may be a summer release of a new Nike tennis model (he referred to them as the Air Max Zoom), is black and white and has the phrase “on the come up” on the back heel. The tongue includes a “Big Foe” logo, and Oreo cookie-styled colors play across the rest of the sneaker, including on the speckled outsole and the multicolored laces.

Tiafoe faced fellow American Ernesto Escobedo in the opening round of the California tournament, who wore the same Nike apparel but was in an Australian Open colorway of the Air Zoom Vapor 10. Tiafoe paired his kicks with a black and white shirt and short combo to match the Oreo look of the Air Max Zoom sneakers.

Frances Tiafoe custom Nikes. Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe, a 20-year-old originally from Maryland and part of a crop of young Americans showing promise on the world stage, was the first tennis player to sign with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports in 2015. He has since signed an apparel and footwear deal with Nike.

