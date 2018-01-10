Nike Is Releasing Sneakers That Look Like This Iconic Polo ‘Snow Beach’ Jacket

Original Polo Sport "Snow Beach" pullover from 1992. Ricks Retro

In streetwear circles, Ralph Lauren Polo Sport’s “Snow Beach” pullover jacket is as classic as they come, and the 1992 archive piece is reportedly making a return to retail this month. Ahead of the release, Nike Sportswear has readied an Air Max collection with a style that looks like it could be an homage to the coveted Polo staple.

Blending the jacket’s unmistakable blend of navy blue, red and yellow, this new Nike Air Max 1 Premium design doesn’t have any official ties to the Polo jacket, but the similarities will make for a great match. The Air Max includes a canvaslike upper with leather overlays and a heel emblem culled from the Air Max 93’s signature logo.

Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Snow Beach” back view featuring the logo from the Air Max 93. Overkill

This isn’t the first time Polo’s sought-after retro design has inspired a pair of kicks. In 2014, Teaneck, N.J.-based sneaker retailer Packer Shoes collaborated with Saucony and record producer Just Blaze for a Grid 9000 style that took a page from the early ‘90s Polo piece.

Along with this style, the Air Max 1 Premium will release with Air Max 93 heel branding with two additional looks in “Elemental Gold/Mineral Yellow” and “Clay Green/Hyper Royal.” All three styles arrive at select Nike Sportswear retailers globally on Jan. 11.

Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Snow Beach.” Overkill

Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Snow Beach” medial view. Overkill

Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Snow Beach” front view. Overkill

Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Snow Beach” outsole view. Overkill

Nike Air Max 1 Premium “Snow Beach” top view. Overkill

