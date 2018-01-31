Nike Is Releasing Exclusive LeBron James Signature Sneakers, but They Won’t Be Easy to Get

LeBron James during a game against the Detroit Pistons. AP

It’s not often that Nike gives fans a chance at exclusive player edition (PE) colorways of its signature sneakers — especially those belonging to LeBron James — but the brand is doing just that, with a new campaign it’s calling LeBron Watch.

Debuted yesterday during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ road game against the Detroit Pistons, the LeBron Watch program will see five of the All-Star ballers’ exclusive LeBron 15 styles going to the public. Each model pays tribute to James’ favorite Nike shoes and the athletes that inspired him, and will be released after James wears them on court.

“When I was a kid, the athletes and the shoes represented in this series inspired me to chase my dream of one day becoming a professional athlete,” James said in a press release. “It’s important to me to share these stories and inspiration with my fans. I want them to be a part of every step of my journey, so I’m excited we’re making these shoes available to them.”

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 15 Waffle Trainer. AP

The first style to be officially unveiled is a LeBron 15 inspired by the Nike Waffle Trainer, the brand’s first shoe. The player edition style features a bright blue upper with yellow accents and details referencing the historic Nike sneaker. However, this style is not one of the five that will be available to the public, as Nike noted that it is “currently only made for LeBron.”

Nike LeBron 15 Waffle. Nike

Nike also previewed possibilities for upcoming LeBron 15 PE colorways including styles inspired by Nike’s ACG and Air Max lines, baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and more.

Nike LeBron 15 player edition inspirations. Nike

