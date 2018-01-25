Nike Pays Homage to Legendary Soccer Star Ronaldinho With Limited-Edition Styles You Can Buy Now

Ronaldinho wears the Nike TiempoX Finale 10R. Nike

This month, legendary Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho hung up his cleats for good. In honor of his unparalleled 20-year career on the pitch, Nike is paying homage to the storied star in the form of two special-edition “City Collection” colorways of the TiempoX Finale 10R.

Offered in both turf and indoor variations, the TiempoX Finale 10R “City Collection” includes styles that nod to formative locations in Ronaldinho’s career, including his birth city of Porto Alegre, where he also began his career with Grêmio, and Paris, where he played with Paris Saint-Germain from 2001 to 2003.

“Porto Alegre is where I come from and where all my childhood friends remain,” Ronaldinho said in a press release. “It’s where I became a professional player, at Grêmio FC, a club I still support. My first titles and my first-ever appearance for Brasil all happened in Porto Alegre, too.”

Presented in navy “Porto Alegre” and black “Paris” leather variations, each TiempoX Finale 10R “City Collection” offering includes red, orange and yellow embroidery that the brand says are references to family, music and joy, respectively. The two tongues of each pair are printed with the phrase “I play with music in my head,” in Portuguese and French.

Each look pictured here is available now from Nike’s e-commerce site and select Nike Soccer retails for $95 each.

