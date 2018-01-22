How Nike Made NBA Star Paul George’s Second Shoe Better Than His First

After a successful launch last year with NBA star Paul George’s first signature shoe, the PG1, Nike will deliver his second sneaker in February, the PG2. And even though George’s debut look was acclaimed, designer Tony Hardman was steadfast to deliver improved performance.

For the PG2, Hardman employed what he refers to as “dynamic wings” near the forefoot of the shoe, which aims to provide superior lockdown and an improved overall fit. “It also eliminates some of the issues we had where the strap might be too long for narrow feet,” he said in a statement.

A sketch of he Nike PG2 by designer Tony Hardman. Nike

Hardman also set out to give the PG2 a new responsive underfoot experience. To do so, the designer increased the size of the forefoot Zoom Air unit to 10 mm, which is placed directly under the forefoot. The placement and increased size, Hardman said, is to give George propulsion in the forefoot.

Another sketch of he Nike PG2 by designer Tony Hardman. Nike

The first colorway of the shoe to drop is the “PlayStation” iteration, a look inspired by the gaming system.

“We worked directly with the PlayStation team on every aspect of this shoe. One thing that they provided, which was really cool, was the starry graphic from the dynamic theme that will be available for your PlayStation 4 with a code from the shoe. It’s a beautiful graphic, so we made it the sock liner,” Hardman said in a statement.

Nike PG2 “PlayStation” Nike

The Nike PG1 in its “PlayStation” colorway arrives Feb. 10 and will retail for $110. The shoe can be picked up via the SNKRS app.