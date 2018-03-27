Nike and NFL Extend Longterm Partnership on Branded Uniforms, Apparel

The NFL can count on Nike as its MVP. The sports fixtures announced today an extension of its ongoing partnership at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla.

Nike has provided the league’s 32 clubs with branded uniforms and sideline apparel during games, and the renewed relationship will continue those rights.

“Nike has been a longtime and trusted partner of NFL and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship with them,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL chief media and business officer. “The NFL and Nike are a powerful combination and we anticipate working closely with them on several programs, including youth and player initiatives.”

The NFL’s Nike-sponsored athletes will continue to wear shoes and gloves on the field during games.

The annual meeting kicked off on Sunday with the debut of “Season in Six Minutes,” a video that celebrated the legacy of late filmmaker Steve Sabol, the founder of NFL Films, which produces the league’s commercials, television programs, feature films, and documentaries.

Want More?

Nike Is Tight-Lipped About Its Management Shake-Up & Misconduct Issues — and It’s Frustrating

Nike’s New Flyknit Debuts on the Kobe NXT 360 — and Here’s How to Get the Shoe

Nike Partners With Mobile Trivia App HQ on Air Max Day Giveaway