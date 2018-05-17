Nike Releasing Michael Jordan Jerseys That Unlock Early Access to Upcoming Documentary

This summer Nike is celebrating Michael Jordan’s “Last Shot” in the 1998 NBA Finals with a limited edition release of his iconic Chicago Bulls jersey. And there are even more perks to buying one than getting to look like Mike.

The special throwback jersey commemorates Jordan’s famous game-winning shot on June 14, 1998 in Utah when he sealed his sixth championship. The defeat of the Jazz that night would prove to be Jordan’s last run with the Bulls, as he then retired after earning his sixth NBA title. Of course, he would later come back with the Washington Wizards, but that game in Utah was the poetic end to his legendary career in Chicago.

For the 20th anniversary of “The Last Shot”, Nike is bringing back Jordan’s Bulls jersey in three versions: the Authentic away edition in red he wore that night, as well as replica Swingman versions in both white home and red away looks.

Michael Jordan Authentic Bulls Jersey by Nike CREDIT: Nike

Each jersey will also feature NikeConnect technology, a special chip embedded in the hangtag that unlocks special content via an app on your smartphone. The jerseys will allow consumers to gain early access to clips from the upcoming “The Last Dance” documentary, a ten-part chronicle of the Bulls’ dynasty in the 1990s. The series culminates with the team’s championship run throughout the 1997-98 NBA season leading up to Jordan’s last shot. Produced by ESPN and Netfilx, the documentary is not scheduled to air until 2019, but the jerseys provide an early look at select content from the series.

NikeConnect technology is embedded in the hangtag. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Michael Jordan Bulls jerseys will launch May 31. The The Authentic jersey will be packaged in a soft touch box with a clear window and magnetic closure, retailing for $400. The two Swingman jerseys will be priced at $120.