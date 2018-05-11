Nike Shines This Summer With Metallic Gold Air Max Collection

Arguably second only to the iconic “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97, the metallic gold edition is one of the best and most celebrated colorways of the classic sneaker ever. An original version of the wavy Air Max model from 1997, the shiny golden sneaker just re-released last year for the shoe’s 20th anniversary celebration, and now it’s coming back again already. But this time it’s brought two friends along.

Nike Air Max Plus "Metallic Gold" CREDIT: Nike

Just unveiled by Nike is the “Metallic Gold” pack, featuring the popular gold Air Max 97 with two other big-bubbled sneakers in colorways inspired by the original. In matching looks are the Air Max Plus retro as well as the new VaporMax 97, a hybrid combining the vintage Air Max 97’s upper with the innovative full-length Air sole of the modern VaporMax.

Nike VaporMax "Metallic Gold" CREDIT: Nike

Not only replicating the shining color of the original, the two new golden sneakers also come in a similar construction featuring a metallic mesh base, synthetic overlays, and rope laces, as well as the same red and black accents.

Even though the gold Air Max 97 just released again last year, its early comeback proves the staying power of the iconic look. The fact that two additional models can release in the same color along with it and be welcomed wholeheartedly by sneaker connoisseurs only further illustrate its universal appeal.

All three sneakers release May 17 via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers. The Air Max Plus will retail for $160, with the Air Max 97 and VaporMax 97 priced at $170 and $190, respectively.