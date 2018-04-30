5 Things You Need to Know About Nike’s New Dad Shoe

The dad shoe trend doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and Nike is capitalizing on the chunky sneaker look’s moment. Arriving this weekend is the M2K Tekno, the evolution of the classic Monarch silhouette. Ahead of its release, FN lists five things you need to know about the on-trend sneaker.
This Isn’t Your Typical Dad Shoe
Nike wanted the M2K Tekno to pay homage to the original dad shoe, the Monarch, and did so by keeping its profile chunky. But the new silhouette isn’t a mere replica of the model it is inspired by. According to the Swoosh, the M2K Tekno was fitted on a narrower last to “give the shape fresh dimension,” and the brand equipped the look with new Swoosh branding and a thicker tongue with the NikeLab logo.
“The goal in designing the M2K Techno was to maintain the Monarch’s authentically bold stance while creating fresh features, thus revising what the Monarch could be for 2018,” Nike designer Jin Hong said in a statement.
The Shoe was Designed for Women
Men may love them, but the shoe was made for women. “We designed the shoe for women, so it’s really refreshing to see men taking a keen interest,” Hong said.
The Shoe Debuted on the Runway
The model has been making its rounds on social media for quite some time now, which could make it easy to forget when and where sneaker fanatics spotted it. But Nike reminded its fans online where the M2K Tekno debuted: the John Elliott runway show in New York in February.
Kanye West Doesn’t Like Them
This month, rapper Kanye West ended his sabbatical from Twitter and immediately took a shot at the Nike M2K Tekno. West posted a photo of the sneakers on his personal account with the comment, “YEEZY 700 VIBES,” a
They Hit Stores (in Women’s Sizing) This Weekend
Men will have to wait a couple of months to get a pair, but women don’t. The Nike M2K Tekno arrives Saturday for women, with a July 1 release date for men’s sizing. The sneakers will drop via SNKRS in three colors — white, black and pink — with a $100 price tag.
