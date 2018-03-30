Nike Celebrates LeBron James’ Love for Fruity Pebbles With the LeBron 15 ‘Cereal’

The Nike LeBron 15 “Cereal” launched on SNKRS today, and lasted about as long as it would take NBA star LeBron James to finish a bowl of Fruity Pebbles.

Also referred to as “Fruity Pebbles” by both James and sneaker fans, the LeBron 15 version boasts a BattleKnit upper full of color. The upper is executed in yellows, oranges, reds, blues, greens and more, reminiscent of the Nike LeBron sneaker that celebrated James’ favorite cereal in 2006.

Nike LeBron 4 in Fruity Pebbles form CREDIT: Nike

The LeBron line first went Fruity Pebbles on the LeBron 4, with paint-like colorful dots adorning the bottom of the shoe. With a limited release, that sneaker now sells for thousands on resale sites. (The most recent sale on StockX was for $4,000.)

And beyond that, Nike has really embraced the sugary breakfast treat, most notably with the LeBron 12, which came out in a family of sizes and pushed the multi-color pebbling across a majority of the upper. And in 2017, the Fruity Pebbles theme hit the Nike Foamposite for something a little different.

In 2018, though, LeBron showed off his Fruity Pebbles in a late February game, posting on Instagram “Fruity Pebbles is Still one of my all-time favorites.” The March 30 release shows fans agree.

Although the sneaker sold out via SNKRS, it can still be picked up on the resale market. Some successful enough to land a pair at retail have already started posting on eBay for $250 to $350.

Nike LeBron 15 'Cereal' CREDIT: Nike

