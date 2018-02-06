Here Are LeBron James’ Nike Sneakers for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives against the Houston Rockets. AP

As LeBron James gears up for his 14th All-Star Game — make that an NBA record 14 consecutive games as a starter, to be exact — new images are surfacing of what are purported to be the Nike sneakers the baller will wear for this year’s contest.

The “Rust Pink” Nike LeBron 15 style making the rounds features a pink Battleknit upper with black details on the laces, tongue and heel. A speckled midsole and matte gold Air unit give the special-edition style some added flair, while a translucent outsole finishes off the look.

Although Nike has yet to confirm this style, it’s been advertised for a Feb. 15 release by some retailers including Foot Locker with a retail price of $185.

In related news, Nike recently announced its LeBron Watch campaign, which will include releases of exclusive player edition LeBron 15 colorways inspired by classic retro Nike sneakers.

NBA All-Star Weekend takes place in Los Angeles from Feb. 16-18 and is sure to feature a number of can’t-miss kicks on the hardwood. In addition to the shoes worn on court, top athletic brands will introduce anticipated styles including looks from Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 30th anniversary campaign. For more on those launches, visit the links below.

#lebron15 pink #lebronjames A post shared by Sneakerhighway (@sneakerhighway23) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:48pm PST

