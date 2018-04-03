Could the Nike LeBron 15 ‘Griffey’ Be the Next LeBron Watch Release?

Nike’s LeBron Watch program has hit with a furious pace as the NBA’s regular season winds down, and the brand has already teased images of the LeBron 15 “Griffey.” So is now the time to drop the anticipated LeBron 15 x Air Griffey Max 1 mash-up?

Photos of the LeBron 15 “Griffey” sneaker show the performance basketball sneaker — the latest look for NBA star LeBron James — in the original color setup of the Griffey, fully embracing the black and teal of Ken Griffey Jr.’s first baseball team, the Seattle Mariners. The “Griffey” iteration includes a variation of the Hall of Famer’s Swingman logo combined with James’ Dunkman branding.

With time running out on the regular season, the LeBron Watch program may have one more key sneaker left in its arsenal in the “Griffey.”

As part of the LeBron Watch program, Nike has James wear a special player edition shoe in a game before opening up a 23-minute window for fans to purchase the limited-edition sneaker for $200. While the brand has shown off a couple of special-edition LeBron-only sneakers, the program calls for a variety of sneakers to release to the public.

The program kicked off in January when LeBron wore a sneaker inspired by the Nike Waffle Trainer. It followed with the “Diamond Turf,” “Mowabb,” “Orange Box,” “Air Max 95” and “South Beach.” Nike’s own LeBron Watch information includes a photo of the “Griffey,” making it ever so likely the sneaker will appear soon.

The Cavaliers have five games remaining in the regular season, including a home game April 3 against the Toronto Raptors, a home game April 5 against the Washington Wizards and two games the following week against the New York Knicks — one at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland and one at Madison Square Garden in New York. Whether we see the LeBron 15 “Griffey” now or later, though, remains a question.

