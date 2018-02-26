Here’s How You Can Get the Nike LeBron 15 ‘Equality’ Sneakers for Free

Nike LeBron 15 "Equality" sneakers. Courtesy of Nike

Listen up, sneakerheads. The very shoes LeBron James wore on the NBA regular season’s opening night in October will officially be made available to the public — for free.

The three-time NBA champion and athletic giant Nike announced the limited-edition release of the Nike LeBron 15 in its socially conscious “Equality” iteration, with 400 pairs (200 black and 200 white) going out as part of a promotion for the brand’s commitment to inclusion.

To snag a pair of the exclusive kicks, customers must first be based in the U.S. and then enter an online digital drawing on the Nike website, which runs until March 2. They can submit a single entry per shoe size for free or an unlimited number of times for a $10 donation per entry. All proceeds would go directly to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, and winners will be randomly selected for either of the offered colorways.

An outspoken critic of the current White House administration, James first debuted the statement sneakers at the season’s opening game at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena against the Boston Celtics, and also wore a mismatched pair in a game against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., in December.

Want more?

I Played Basketball in the Nike LeBron 15 Ahead of its Release — Here’s How They Felt on the Court

Basketball Sneaker Sales in 2018 Won’t Rebound — Here’s Why